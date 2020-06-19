SA COVID19 cases now at 83 890, with 63 new deaths

Share this article

















The number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen by 3 478 to 83 890, with 44 920 recoveries.

A further 63 deaths have taken the toll to 1 737, as of Thursday.

“…we report a further 63 Covid-19-related deaths – six in the Eastern Cape and 57 in the Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1 737.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Thursday.

The Western Cape remains the province with highest number of cases at 47 522, followed by Gauteng with 15 898 and the Eastern Cape with 12 639.

Remaining provincial breakdown:

Free State: 649

KwaZulu-Natal: 4 360

Limpopo: 489

Mpumalanga: 461

North West: 1 606

Northern Cape: 214

Unknown: 52

The Department of Health also recorded 27 362 new tests, bringing the number conducted to 1 228 098.

The mortality rate is 2.1%, with the majority of the deaths in the Western Cape at 1 300, followed by the Eastern Cape with 257 and Gauteng with 87.

In addition, the number of recoveries sits at 44 920, which means 53.5% of total cases having fully recovered.

Out of the 1 737 deaths, 52.1% are male and 47.9% are female.

Source: News24

