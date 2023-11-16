Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA files referral for ICC investigation into Israel’s attacks on Gaza

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has submitted a referral to the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

The President has briefed the media in Qatar after discussions with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar is mediating for the release of hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October when its soldiers entered Israel, killing over a thousand people.

Israel retaliated with a massive military operation, aiming to eliminate Hamas.

Ramaphosa has again called for a ceasefire.

“The crisis between Israel and Palestine needs to be resolved through a two-state solution where Palestine emerges as a fully-fledged state as well as the continued existence of the Israel state. What is happening now in Gaza, which now turned into a concentration camp, where genocide is taking place and we stated our position as South Africa very clearly that we are opposed to the operations that are ongoing particularly as it is now targeting hospitals.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.