SA First Mobile showers for homeless people in South Africa

By Ebraheem Fredericks

Access to water is a basic human right.

Section 27(1)(b) of the South African constitution states that everyone has the right to have access to sufficient water. However, this is not the case. There are many in South Africa who do not have access to clean, sufficient water due to poverty, ineffective service delivery or because they live far from cities with little access to clean water sources.

One organization is looking to make a change. Viva Con Agua, a global community focused on providing people access to water as a basic human right has launched the first ever wash bus pilot called project Nina Manzi.

Speaking on the Drivetime Show on the Voice of the Cape was Sisanda Henda the project Manager at Viva Con Agua South Africa.

“Nina Manzi, the wash bus project has just undergone its pilot phase which tested how well it operates and took in feedback from our various stakeholders including the users of Nina Manzi,’’ she said.

Henda states that they will soon start the second stage of development which will be the mobile stage.

“We are aiming for areas in greater Cape Town because not all homeless people can come to the CBD where there are resources such as taps or gutters to use,’’ she explained. “The bus will travel between U-turn Claremont and U-turn Muizenberg and after some time Mitchell’s Plain.’’

Henda revealed her ambition was to help thousands of people even though at the current stage only forty to fifty people are using it per day.

“Nina Manzi is necessary because your personhood gets taken away when you can’t shower, and you feel a sense of shame because no one takes you seriously.’’

She added, “We are giving people an opportunity to make the best impression of themselves that doesn’t reflect their problems or what they are going through. Watching the change in people from having a low self-esteem or sense of worth and coming out of the wash facility restored and with a sense of self regained.’’

It is clear that Viva Con Agua’s Nina Manzi project is taking the first crucial step to ensuring that water will become available for all citizens and allowing the dignity of the less fortunate to be restored.

Photo supplied