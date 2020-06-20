SA has 87,715 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 94 deaths in a day

Share this article

















Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had reached 87,715 with 94 deaths reported since the last report.

In the provinces, the Eastern Cape has 13,506 confirmed cases, the third highest in the country behind Gauteng which has 17,261 and Western Cape, with 48,706 cases, more than half the total number of cases in the country. KwaZulu-Natal has 4,548 confirmed Covid-19 cases, North West has 1,758 cases, Free State has 658 cases, Mpumalanga 505, Limpopo 503 and Northern Cape has 218 cases.

A total of 1,260,434 tests have been completed with 32,336 new tests reported – 617,294 (49 percent) are tests done by the private sector tests; while the public sector has done 643,140 (51 percent) tests

“Regrettably, we report a further 94 Covid-19 related deaths – 27 from Gauteng, seven from KwaZulu-Natal, and 60 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1,831.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.

With a mortality rate of 2.1 percent, the recovery rate is 54.5 percent (or 47,825).

The gender distribution shows more men than women succumb to the disease. The age distribution shows that the highest numbers for fatalities are those between 60 and 69 years (487 or 26.6 percent), followed by 50- to 59-year-olds (446 or 24.3 percent), then 70 to 79 years (320 or 17.5 percent) and lastly, 40- to 49-year-old people (231 or 12.6 percent).

Source: ANA

