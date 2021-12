The South African Health Department has recorded 6 381 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, this represents a positivity rate of 26.4 percent, up from yesterday’s 23.8 percent.

A further 9 deaths were reported, taking the death toll to nearly 90k.

At least 70 percent of the new cases are in Gauteng, which also hosts majority (more than 57 200) of the country’s 83 700 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 94.2 percent.