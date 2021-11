The health department says it is monitoring covid-19 indicators, in anticipation of an upcoming forth wave.

During a briefing on Friday, health Minister Joe Phaahla says facilities are prioritizing supplies.

According to government, another spike is expected between mid-December and mid-January, given the increase in movement and potential emergence of a new variant.

The country’s covid-19 positivity rate has remained relatively low and recovery rate high over the past few months.