South Africa recorded 273 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is up from the previous day’s 136 cases, but the test positivity rate has remained stable at 0.9%.

Most new cases are from Gauteng, followed by Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

According to reports, this could possibly allude to the start of the fourth wave, as Gauteng served as the first epicentre during previous waves. Subsequently, Muslim Stats SA has recorded two more fatalities bringing the total to 5581.