South Africa’s health ministry has recorded 312 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng at 77 percent, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape each accounting for five percent of cases respectively.

A further ten COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, taking the total fatalities to 89 584 to date.

The recovery stands at 96.3 percent.

