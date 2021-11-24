Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SA health dept records over 800 new covid-19 cases

South Africa’s health department has recorded 868 new COVID-19 cases and a further 51 virus related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The department says there are over 20 600 active cases in the country, majority of which are in Kwa Zulu Natal with over 4 400, followed by the Free State with 4 300.

According to the department, the number of active cases in the Western Cape dropped from over 6 000 last Monday, to just under 1 000 today.

Over 2.8 out of 2.9 million people have recovered from the virus, placing the recovery rate at 96,3%.

See more here:

 


