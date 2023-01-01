SA holds 2023 presidency in BRICS

Share this article

South Africa assumes the Presidency of BRICS for 2023 with the theme – BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism.

It further seeks to strengthen BRICS partnerships and cooperation for mutual benefit. South Africa is taking over from China.

International Relations and Corporation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor says South Africa will continue to emphasize concrete cooperation that contributes both directly and indirectly to the priorities of a better Africa and a better world through its partnership with key players on issues related to global governance and its reform and development.

Source: SABC News