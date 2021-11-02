SA hotel group says its staff are jabbed and ready for the festive season

Share this article

















The Capital Hotels and Apartments, which owns and operates several luxury establishments in SA, says it has achieved its vaccination targets across the group.

MD Marc Wachsberger said in his latest newsletter update that the hotel was ready for the peak season.

“I am proud to let you know that we’ve reached our vaccination targets across our entire group.

“We made it super easy for our staff to access vaccines by setting up vaccination stations at some of our hotels and supporting logistics for staff where we had no stations.”

Wachsberger added: “As the pioneer of sanitised sanctuaries, we believe in doing our utmost in providing a safe environment for you to stay, work and play. We thank all our guests who have already vaccinated and making hotels safer for our teams.”

Vaccinated guests qualify for a 15% discount.

He said the group has seen a revival in corporate travel.

“I am utterly delighted by how huge the pickup for corporate travel as well as meetings and events has been.

“Seeing our conference rooms busy with meetings of 100 plus people is fantastic. This gives us confidence that in 2022 all businesses will be ready to open up fully and get back to work and therefore kick-starting the economy again.”

In September Wachsberger, in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, called for the permanent removal of lockdown restrictions.

“The only way the hospitality sector can return to employing 1.5-million people and contributing R450bn to the country’s economy, is if we have the certainty that you are not going to change our operating conditions overnight,” he said at the time.

Source: TimesLIVE