Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA hotel group says its staff are jabbed and ready for the festive season

NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

The Capital Hotels and Apartments, which owns and operates several luxury establishments in SA, says it has achieved its vaccination targets across the group.

MD Marc Wachsberger said in his latest newsletter update that the hotel was ready for the peak season.

“I am proud to let you know that we’ve reached our vaccination targets across our entire group.

“We made it super easy for our staff to access vaccines by setting up vaccination stations at some of our hotels and supporting logistics for staff where we had no stations.”

Wachsberger added: “As the pioneer of sanitised sanctuaries, we believe in doing our utmost in providing a safe environment for you to stay, work and play. We thank all our guests who have already vaccinated and making hotels safer for our teams.”

Vaccinated guests qualify for a 15% discount.

He said the group has seen a revival in corporate travel.

“I am utterly delighted by how huge the pickup for corporate travel as well as meetings and events has been.

“Seeing our conference rooms busy with meetings of 100 plus people is fantastic. This gives us confidence that in 2022 all businesses will be ready to open up fully and get back to work and therefore kick-starting the economy again.”

In September Wachsberger, in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, called for the permanent removal of lockdown restrictions.

“The only way the hospitality sector can return to employing 1.5-million people and contributing R450bn to the country’s economy, is if we have the certainty that you are not going to change our operating conditions overnight,” he said at the time.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.