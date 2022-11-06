SA is losing the fight against human trafficking: Missing Children South Africa

Share this article

Civil society organisation Missing Children South Africa, says the country is losing the fight against human trafficking.

The organisation was reacting to the recent kidnapping of eight-year-old Abirah Dekhta, who was allegedly taken by two armed men, while on her way to school in Gatesville in Cape Town.

National coordinator at Missing Children South Africa, Bianca van Aswegen says it is a pandemic.

“It’s literally a pandemic that we’re facing, with our children going missing, being murdered, being kidnapped, and taken for human trafficking purposes. This has not just been a pandemic for the last few years, this has been there for many years. And yes, government is implementing new kidnapping task team that they’re putting together, that is targeting these kidnappings, but there is still more to be done, and more that can be done to combat this problem.”

Source: SABC News