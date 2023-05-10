SA law enforcement agencies show systemic weaknesses

Share this article

Security expert Andy Mashaile says there is a systemic weakness within the country’s law enforcement agencies, created by their heads.

The Hawks, alongside officials from SAPS and the SIU, appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, it became clear that the law enforcement agencies are not using communication channels effectively.

This was evident when Police Commissioner General Fanie Masemola and Hawks Head General Godfrey Lebeya were not on the same page when they were asked about Eskom’s private investigation.

Mashaile says lack of trust is the major cause of non-cooperation within law enforcement agencies.

“We have seen this happen over and over again in intelligence driven operations as well as your ordinary visible policing operations. So it’s a systemic and systematic weakness that has been created space for by the heads of the organisations, the National Commissioner as well the head of the Hawks in SA General Godfrey Lebeya. Because you must have intelligence you know, if all operations are intelligence driven, people have got responsibility and at that level and in that space, you are bound by the office that you hold to share intelligence.”

Source: SABC News