SA legal team welcomed as heroes after ICJ case against Israel

The South African legal team that represented the country in its case against Israel for genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has returned to a hero’s welcome.

South Africa has dragged Israel to the World Court accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza. Israel has rejected the accusations as baseless.

Some of the team members have just landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, thanking the country for its support and saying it has been a special experience.

The Department of Justice remains adamant that they have presented a solid oral argument before the world court as they accuse Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a specialist in international conflict resolution with the Pan African Bar Association of South Africa, is full of praise for his colleagues.

“Nobody knows what the court will decide, this is a world court, it comprises of 17- judges from different nationalities, and they will apply themselves now that they’ve heard the arguments- and we expect an outcome relatively soon.

“I don’t know when, but it will be relatively soon, it is a matter of urgency, and they understand the weight of the responsibility on their shoulders. So, I just want to thank you humbly again, that you have come here in your numbers and you have welcomed us. It’s an unusual experience for a lawyer.”

South Africa has been calling for the cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas war. The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa called on the world to act to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza.

This week the International Court of Justice (ICJ) heard South Africa’s case accusing Israel of breaching the United Nations (UN) Genocide Convention in the Gaza war.

As the world is keenly waiting for the outcome of the ICJ, those who are sympathising with Israel say it has every right to protect itself.

Source: SABC News