SA matriculants face ‘mammoth’ task as prelims get underway

By: Aneeqa du Plessis

With the matric ‘mock’ exams already in full swing, many students may find themselves feeling overwhelmed with the idea that their scholastic future rides on these results and those achieved during finals at the end of the year.

For many learners, the anxiety can become unbearable with caregivers not able to be empathetic towards their children during exam season. This is according to Counselling Psychologist and Head of the Johannesburg Campus of SACAP (South African College of Applied Psychology), Jogini Packery.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday morning, Packery explained the importance of displaying empathy for your child during this crucial time.

“We are asking 17-year-olds to decide what they want to do with the rest of their lives, and I think that is a mammoth pressure that gets placed on the learners and even the parents and we need to take a step back and consider whether our pressure is of benefit or detriment,” explained Packery.

Packery further explained that children can be supported in a host of ways.

“It’s important to know where to draw the line when it comes to overburdening your child. What we can focus on is emphatic listening. What do they need, what are they struggling with and how can we help,” described Packery.

She further explained that students need to approach exams with prior preparation.

“It is important to have a structure and put a plan in place. Remember that each person learns differently, and different subjects might require different techniques but the best way to identify this for your child is to communicate openly with them,” said Packery.

Matriculants need to ensure that their mental health is as important as their physical wellbeing. This comes as the world continues to move from being in a pandemic.

“You must keep both the mind and body healthy, and a few minutes of exercise goes a long way. Keeping hydrated and getting enough sleep. Engage their senses in meaningful ways that will have a positive affect on them,” added Packery.

Packery adds that a support structure is imperative to achieve success at any level.

“Parents need to model a balanced lifestyle for their kids so that when children are feeling anxious, fearful and overwhelmed they can draw inspiration from their family. Let us be an example and most importantly reward good habits,” reiterated Packery.

