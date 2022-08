Share this article

Cash-strapped consumers will breathe a sigh of relief as both grades of petrol are set to come down by R1.32 at midnight on Tuesday.

The diesel price will drop by between 88 and 91 cents a litre. While paraffin will cost R1.44 less a litre.

Trade union UASA welcomed the drop in prices. UASA’s Abigail Moyo says the price adjustment will bring some joy to workers who have had to massively adjust their budgets to cope.

