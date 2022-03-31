SA motorists brace for April fuel price hike

LOCAL

Amid uncertainty over the possible fuel tax holiday, South Africans are bracing for steep price increases at the fuel pumps in coming days.

Recent, unaudited data released by the Central Energy Fund points to a potential increase of up to R1.80 cents for 93 and 95 Octane, while diesel is projected to spike by over R3.

Parliament Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy has called for immediate, temporary relief in the form of partially or fully scrapping current levies for the months of April and May.