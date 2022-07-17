Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SA mourns the loss of comrade Yasmin ‘Jessie’ Duarte

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
The ANC’s deputy secretary general, Yasmin ‘Jessie’ Duarte, passed away early this morning. She was 68. Duarte battled cancer and had been on medical leave since November last year. She will be buried according to Muslim rites in Johannesburg later today.
The party has expressed its heartfelt condolences to Duarte’s family and friends. Spokesperson Pule Mabe says her passing is a great loss, not only for the family but also for the democratic movement and the country as a whole. ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Provincial Chairperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed expressed his sadness at the loss of Duarte.
“The people of the Western Cape have lost a dear friend, someone who took passionate interest in the wellbeing of Muslims in the Cape. We thank her for her dedication to the struggle. May Allah grant her the highest place in Janaah in sha Allah,” added Sayed.
Furthermore, human rights organisation #Africa4Palestine issued a statement expressing their sadness after the loss of Duarte.
“In addition to her political leadership, Cde Jessie was a close friend and ally of #Africa4Palestine and of our Board Members. Someone who we regularly consulted with. We will miss both her guidance as well as her warm and generous presence. We send our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Cde Jessie as well as to the members of her party, the ANC,” read the statement.
VOC

