SA mourns the loss of comrade Yasmin ‘Jessie’ Duarte

The ANC’s deputy secretary general, Yasmin ‘Jessie’ Duarte, passed away early this morning. She was 68. Duarte battled cancer and had been on medical leave since November last year. She will be buried according to Muslim rites in Johannesburg later today.

The party has expressed its heartfelt condolences to Duarte’s family and friends. Spokesperson Pule Mabe says her passing is a great loss, not only for the family but also for the democratic movement and the country as a whole. ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Provincial Chairperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed expressed his sadness at the loss of Duarte.