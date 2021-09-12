SA moves to Level 2

Share this article

















President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that South Africa will be moved from Adjusted Alert Level 3 and placed on Adjusted Alert Level 2 with effect from tomorrow, Monday, the 13th of September 2021.

This means that: − The hours of curfew will now start at 11pm and end at 4am. − Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 10pm. This is to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.

− All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors. Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used. This includes religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places.

These measures will be reviewed in two weeks time depending on the state of the pandemic. Photo courtesy SA Presidency