SA Muslim community rocked by the passing of its first Sheikha

By Aneeqa du Plessis

“She was an exemplar to women both young and old,” these are the words that are left lingering in the minds of the South African Muslim community after the passing of its first Sheikha.

The local Muslim community has been rocked by the loss of its pioneering Sheikha – Mymoena Solomons. The esteemed mother of knowledge passed away on Sunday (May 12th, 2024). She was the first female in the country to graduate from Al Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt.

Paying tribute to her sterling work on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday, Brother-in-law, and presenter at VOC Rajie De Vajie called her an ‘unsung hero of the Cape Town community’.

“What a sad day for our family and for the community. She had a wealth of knowledge accompanied by wisdom. In her early years she displayed a keen interest in Islam. She studied the recital of the Quran privately under the late Sheikh Yusuf Booley. She also studied Fiqh under the late Sheikh Ebrahim and Maghdie Hendricks at the Azzawia Institute. It was while working as a head supervisor at a clothing factory that she was inspired to peruse learning the Arabic language,” explained De Vajie.

Despite it being an initial uphill battle to find a teacher initially, she was taken under the wing of late Imam in Surrey Estate Ismail Johnstone.

“She was raised in a staunch Muslim family and was therefore constantly reminded that whatever she does should be for the sake of Allah SWT. She was a woman of great integrity, perseverance, and patience. She should be admired both for the way she lived her life and her ambition to achieve her personal goals and it should be noted if you are determined you can achieve anything Alhamdullilah (God has willed),” said De Vajie.

Solomons departed from SA in 1981 to further her Islamic studies abroad.

In 1982 she entered the Al Azhar under the institute special studies for foreign student’s programme.

In 1984 she passed her exams and was granted permission to enrol in a programme for High School girls which eventually saw her in 1987 admitted to the Al Azhar University where she studied Shariah (Islamic Law).

After 14 years of dedicating her life to Islamic studies, she obtained her master’s degree in a BA in Faculty of Islamic Law.

“It was during the apartheid era that she left the shores of South Africa and as we are aware it was a challenging time. Thus, she needed to obtain special permission to do this, and she managed to accomplish this with the help of the late Sheikh Abubakr Najaar and the former ambassador of Egypt,” said De Vajie.

In 1994 she received an award for her achievements by the grand Sheikh of the Al Azhar University.

In her own words, Solomons said she dedicated her life to understanding her religion.

“I was not young when I went to study but dedication and sincerity and the willingness to learn pulled me through. I came to study for the sake of Allah SWT and to be of service to the ummah,” said Sheikha Solomons.

Solomons will be buried under Muslim rites on Monday.

The janaazah (funeral) is set for 11am at 187 coronation street, Maitland. Janaazah salaah (prayer) will happen at Hidayatul Islam Masjied in Kensington and Sheikha will be buried at Mowbray makbara.

Solomons, who never married, is survived by her two brothers and sister.

