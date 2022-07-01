SA National Blood Service pleads with citizens to donate blood

Share this article

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is pleading with South Africans to donate blood amid critical low stocks.

With less than two and a half days of blood stocks currently on hand, the SANBS is calling on donors to rally behind the mission to save lives.

SANBS National Spokesperson Khensani Mahlangu says, “The South African National Blood Service is currently experiencing critical blood supply shortages. That means we are faced with very high demand, but very little supply. Donors are not really coming through to donate blood.”

“This has been a trend that we have noticed in the previous weeks. So, we really need everyone who is able to please come through and donate. We are unable to access schools and corporates where we get a bulk of our blood supply and this immediately puts a lot of patients at risk.”

Source: SABC News