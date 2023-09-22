SA Navy cancels mini-festival after fatal submarine accident

Share this article

The South African Navy has cancelled the upcoming mini-festival in Cape Town, originally scheduled for the weekend, in light of a fatal submarine accident that occurred in Kommetjie on Wednesday.

The accident claimed the lives of three submariners, who have been identified as Master Warrant Officer William Malesela Mathipa, Warrant Officer Class One Mokwapa Mojela, and Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector. Notably, Lieutenant Commander Gillian Hector was recognized as the first woman in Africa to have successfully navigated a submarine, making her a trailblazer in her field.

According to Rear Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde, the vessel was engaged in routine training exercises when the incident occurred. During a critical personnel transfer operation from a helicopter to the submarine, some members were swept overboard.

Source: SABC News