SA Navy rocked by submarine tragedy

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Tragedy struck the SA Navy yesterday after seven of its members were involved in a fatal incident during a training exercise in Kommetjie. The incident that happened near Slangkop Lighthouse left three deceased and four others injured. According to a statement released by the South African National Defence Union (SANDU) an inquiry will be conducted to determine the circumstances that led to the deaths.

Further to this, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said they were alerted to the incident and offered their assistance to rescue personnel in need. However, despite numerous attempts at CPR three crew members could not be saved.

Among the deceased was the first woman on the continent to navigate a submarine, Lieutenant Gillain Malouw.

Local Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis shared his sympathies to the families affected by the loss.

“On behalf of the City of Cape Town, I extend my condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the SA Navy mariners who passed away as a result of the tragic incident off our coastline on Wednesday. We mourn their loss and pray that they will know our gratitude for their service to our country,” said Hill-Lewis.

