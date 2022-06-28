SA needs to wait for police investigation and not speculate about Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Mayor

Share this article

Buffalo City Executive Mayor, Xola Pakati, says the City is grieving after the deaths of 21 young people at the Enyobeni tavern.

There’s widespread speculation around the cause of the deaths – but police have not yet confirmed the cause of death.

Seventeen bodies have been identified by the respective families, while four people remain unidentified. The youngest victim was just 13.

Pakati says the country should wait for the police investigation and not speculate. He was attending the prayer service held for the victims in Scenery Park on Monday.

“The mood is very sombre here at the Assemblies of God church. We are shocked by the disaster that has visited us as the city. Losing 21 souls at once … particularly young people is very disturbing. [These young people] had a very bright future ahead … [they] had their lives cut short by this shocking incident,” explains Pakati.

Prayer session

The bereaved families of 21 children who lost their lives at the tavern gathered for a prayer service at Scenery Park outside East London in the Eastern Cape.

Congregants from different churches gathered at a church in Scenery park to console the broken hearts of the bereaved parents. Families are struggling to come to terms with the deaths.

The incident attracted local and international media.

Investigations underway

The Council of Churches has raised questions over whether the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality had approved the initial structural plans for the Enyobeni Tavern.

Investigations are underway into the possible cause of the tragedy on Sunday morning.

SACC’s General Secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, says, “There are several questions that need to be asked about the specifications and what could have happened. When you hear that there was one door for exit, how does that happen? The rule of law must apply in our society.

On Sunday, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed a team of experts to investigate the circumstances behind the deaths.

Cele could not hold back his tears after seeing the bodies of the deceased.

He says he has reliably been informed that there is no natural death among the dead.

“The scene I have seen here inside … it doesn’t matter what kind of a heart you have, first the sight of those bodies sleeping (sic) there but when you look at their faces you realise that you are dealing with kids.”

The Minister added that the team will report to him on a daily basis.

The Public and private sectors have joined hands to facilitate funeral arrangements for the deceased.

A private funeral service company has offered to bury the 21 people.

