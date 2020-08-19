SA outraged by murder of EC Wits student in Dutywa

Share this article

















An Eastern Cape man tried to take his own life after allegedly killing Wits University student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo in Dutywa on Monday.

The death of Zozo has sparked outrage on social media, with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi expressing her grief on Twitter.

The suspect, whose age is unknown, is under police guard at Butterworth Hospital after he was admitted on Monday — hours after allegedly stabbing Zozo.

Zozo was doing her first year of biological studies at Wits.

Provincial police spokesperson captain Khaya Tonjeni said: “It is alleged that the suspect was seen chasing his girlfriend at the flat (in Butterworth) where she was residing.”

“It’s also alleged the suspect stabbed her and she died at the scene on Monday.”

Once the suspect was discharged from the hospital he would be formally charged for Zozo’s murder.

“The suspect was admitted to Butterworth Hospital after he overdosed on tablets. He is under the police guard and once he is discharged, he will be charged for murder.”

Zozo was believed to have been 20 years old.

Zozo’s uncle, Simo Lugalo, called on law enforcement agencies to put her killer behind bars for a long time.

“We know children date when they reach a certain age, but we really didn’t expect her to leave us like this, not this way,” Lugalo told DispatchLIVE.

He said the alleged attack took place in front of Zozo’s 10-year-old sister and their 20-year-old cousin.

“The boyfriend came to the house and he did this in front of this little girl who was in the house. My sister was at work and she had to come back to see her child covered in blood.

“Her wounds were too deep and the doctors couldn’t help her because she suffered a fatal blow which destroyed some of her arteries. We are just calling for the authorities to give us justice by making sure that when he wakes up he is sent to jail. He took someone special from our family and Asithandile’s mother is in a bad state now. But we are just supporting her with everything that we can,” said Lugalo.

A hashtag #JusticeForKwasa has started trending on social media.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Tunzi wrote: “My little sister’s friend, a beautiful joy to me and my family. She was stabbed to death by a boy because she didn’t want him. I don’t even know what to say. Ngxesi Malebomvu ntombi encinci. Uphumle ngoxolo.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga condemned violence against woman.

“Our sisters, mothers, aunts are dying unnecessary deaths at the hands of their lovers, people who are supposed to love, care and protect them. We call on all social partners to create awareness, educate and help the police to fight the scourge of violence and attack and murder of our women and children,” Ntshinga said.

Source: DispatchLIVE