South Africa has surpassed the 22 million mark in Covid-19 vaccinations since the program began in the country.

This is after more than 182 000 vaccinations were administered in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, healthcare workers will receive a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine booster jab.

This is according to the Department of Health’s Acting Director-General, Dr Nicholas Crisp. Almost half a million healthcare workers are set to receive the booster jab from November 8.