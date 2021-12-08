Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA passes grim Covid-19 milestone as 90,000 official deaths are recorded

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

NATIONAL

With 27 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, SA has passed another grim pandemic milestone: more than 90,000 people have officially died of Covid-19 related illness since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year.

The NICD said on Tuesday that the official death toll was 90,002 after the latest data was released by the national health department.

There were also 13,147 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past day, taking the total number of cases since March 2020 to 3,051,222.

Of the new cases, Gauteng again recorded the most (8,445). There was a big jump in the number of new cases in KwaZulu-Natal, with 1,396 recorded on Tuesday. The Western Cape recorded 805 new infections. The Eastern Cape had the fewest new cases, with 390.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 24.9%.

TimesLIVE


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.