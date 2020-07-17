SA ranked 8th in world in relation to COVID-19 infections

Share this article

















South Africa now ranks eighth in the world in terms of the number of coronavirus infections registered so far, overtaking the United Kingdom (UK) and Spain in the last 48 hours. However, in terms of active cases, South Africa ranks fifth after Russia.

Italy, Spain and the UK, which were some of the worst-hit countries have now registered less cases than South Africa.

SA is also the worst affected country on the continent. However in terms of -related deaths the country still ranks low, registering far less than Italy, Spain and the UK.

Acknowledging that South Africa now has one of the highest numbers of infections in the world, Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said it is because of the surge, that the government has now introduced stricter measures.

She was addressing the NCOP on her department’s adjusted budget. She said her department lost one of its senior managers in the community works programme on Wednesday due to COVID-19.

“It is for this reason that government introduced further restrictions to curb a surge in infections which includes the mandatory wearing of masks, the suspension of the sale of alcohol and continued restriction of the sale of tobacco. We are losing loved ones; fathers, mothers, children, breadwinners, relatives and friends.”

Source: SABC News



















