SA receives first batch of Mpox medication

The National Health Department says it has received the first batch of Mpox-specific treatment.

This comes after the Department confirmed 13 cases of Mpox in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, while the death toll remains at two.

The treatment called Tecovirimat, also known as TPOXX or ST-246 will be used for treating patients with severe health complications due to the disease.

Health Department Spokesperson Foster Mohale says, “It’s only 1% of the cases that we detect on a weekly basis that require that Mpox-specific treatment. But we just want to assure South Africans that even if the number of cases will happen to rise to double, we are expecting more of this treatment in the coming days. So in terms of treatment, we are ready. So, we just encourage people to try to maintain personal hygiene to prevent it because prevention is better than cure.”

Source: SABC News