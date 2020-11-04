SA records 1 241 new coronavirus cases, 74 more related deaths

Share this article

















The number of coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen by 1 241, bringing the total to 728 836. 74 more related deaths have also been reported.

“Thirty-five from Eastern Cape; six from the Free State; eight from Gauteng; six from KwaZulu-Natal; eight from Northern Cape; and eleven from Western Cape,” says the Department of Health in a statement.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 539.

“Of the 74 deaths reported today, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: four in Eastern Cape; one in the Free State; one in KwaZulu Natal; and four in Western Cape.”

The recoveries now stand at 659 249 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Source: SABC News