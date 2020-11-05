SA records 1 712 new coronavirus cases, 46 more related deaths

Share this article

















The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 730 548 with 1 712 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health has also announced 46 more COVID-19 related deaths.

” Twenty-four from Eastern Cape, nine from Gauteng, three from the Free State, five from KwaZulu-Natal, one from Northern Cape and four from Western Cape. ”

This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 585.

“Of the 46 deaths reported today, nine were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: one in the Free State, two in Eastern Cape, two in Gauteng, one in Northern Cape, and three in Western Cape.”

The recoveries now stand at 660 185 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Source: SABC News