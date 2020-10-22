SA records 2 055 new coronavirus cases, 85 related deaths

Share this article

















South Africa has recorded 2 055 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number to 708 359. The Gauteng province accounts for 31% of the total number of cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 17.2%.

In a statement, the Department of Health also confirmed 85 more deaths. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 741.

Of the 85 deaths reported today, eight occurred in the past 48 hours.

South Africa’s recoveries now stand at 641 706, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Warning of a resurgence

Earlier, Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize warned that the country remains at a risk of a resurgence. He says the number of new cases in provinces such as the Western Cape is alarming. The Western Cape has 114 964 cases which is 16.2%.

Mkhize has urged South Africans to continue adhering to safety regulations.

Source: SABCNews