SA records 2 888 new coronavirus cases, 123 deaths

South Africa has recorded 2 888 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number to 757 144. In a statement, the Department of Health also reported 123 new COVID-19 related deaths.

“Regrettably, 123 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 35, Free State 31, Gauteng 4, KwaZulu-Natal 3, Limpopo 7, North West 31 and Western Cape 12. This brings the total deaths to 20 556. Of the 123 deaths, 17 reportedly occurred in the past 24 hours: 4 in Eastern Cape, 2 in Gauteng, 11 in Western Cape, “read the Health Department statement issued on Wednesday.

Recoveries now stand at 701 534 which translates to a recovery rate of 92, 6%.

Source: SABC News