SA records 450 more covid 19 deaths as third wave shows signs of receding

South Africa has recorded 450 more COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, which has pushed the country’s death toll to 60, 075.

The health department also reported that 13,719 new COVID cases were recorded in the same 24 hours, edging the total number of infections in the country to 2,356,049 cases.

South Africa currently has 153,778 active COVID -19 cases.

The recovery rate stands at 90,5% – translating to more than 2,133,000 recoveries since the outbreak of the virus on home soil.

The department said more than 6,308,000 vaccines have been administered so far.