SA records 5 163 new COVID-19 cases, 175 deaths

Share this article

















South Africa has recorded 5 136 new coronavirus cases in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases to 866 127.

The country has also recorded 175 new COVID-19 related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 23 451

In a statement, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says most of the new deaths were recorded in the Eastern Cape.

“Regrettably, 175 have been reported: Eastern Cape 93, Free State 16, Gauteng 4, KwaZulu-Natal 5, North West 5, Northern Cape 20 and Western Cape 32. This brings the total to 22 952.”

Recoveries now stand at 762 746.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced stricter measures to mitigate the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 as the country expects to hit the 1 million infections soon.

South Africa is currently getting close to 900 000 coronavirus cases.

Addressing the nation from the union buildings, President Ramaphosa says the cumulative number of coronavirus cases in the country is currently at 866 127.

KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are leading the second wave of the virus.

“These figures are a great concern. There can no longer be any doubt that South Africa has entered a second wave of coronavirus infections we have been talking about.”

The daily average of the new cases in the last seven days is 74% higher than the previous seven days.

Source: SABC news