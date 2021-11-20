Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SA records 789 new coronavirus cases

Local, News
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported 789 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 928 288.

This increase represents a 2.8% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (65%), followed by Northern Cape (7%).

The institute has also reported a further seven COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total fatalities to 89 562 to date.

19 061 166 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors.

Source: SABC


