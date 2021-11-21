Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SA records 887 new covid-19 cases

Local, News
South Africa’s health ministry recorded 887 new covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as well as a further ten deaths.

There are now over 18 600 active cases in the country, majority of which are in the Western Cape with 6 287, followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal with over 3 100 and The Free State with 3 032.

The province with the least number of active cases is the Eastern Cape which only hosts 163 patients. Over 2.8 of the 2.9 million South Africans to have contracted the disease have recovered, placing the recovery rate at 96,3%.

VOC


