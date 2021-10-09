SA records nearly 1 000 new covid-19 cases

South Africa’s health ministry has reported 924 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which the majority was reported in the Western Cape.

The increase represents a positivity rate of 2.8 percent.

The health department further reported 132 covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 88 236.

There remains over 33k active covid-19 cases in the country, majority of which are in Kwa Zulu Natal with nearly 15 100, followed by the Northern Cape with over 4 300, Free State with nearly 4000 and the Western Cape with 3 624.

The recovery rate has risen to 95.8 percent.