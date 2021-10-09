Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA records nearly 1 000 new covid-19 cases

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

South Africa’s health ministry has reported 924 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which the majority was reported in the Western Cape.
The increase represents a positivity rate of 2.8 percent.
The health department further reported 132 covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 88 236.
There remains over 33k active covid-19 cases in the country, majority of which are in Kwa Zulu Natal with nearly 15 100, followed by the Northern Cape with over 4 300, Free State with nearly 4000 and the Western Cape with 3 624.
The recovery rate has risen to 95.8 percent.
 VOCfm

Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.