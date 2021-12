In an update from the health department, South Africa recorded 11 535 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Majority of new cases were recorded in Gauteng at 72% of the reported cases, followed by Western Cape with nearly 730 cases. A further 44 deaths have been recorded and active cases now stand at more than 47 300.

The spike represents a 22.4 percent positivity rate, while the recovery rate stands at 95.4 percent.

See more below: