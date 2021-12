South Africa’s health department recorded 13 143 cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the Department, 27 people also succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country’s death toll now stands at over 90k. There are now over 96 500 active cases in the country, majority of which are in Gauteng with over 62 700.

The recovery rate meanwhile stands at 93.9 percent.