SA records over 2k new Covid-19 cases

In an update from the health ministry, more than two-thousand new COVID-19 cases were recorded in South Africa in the last 24 hours.

The country’s test positivity rate spiked from three-point-six percent to six-point-five percent.

A further 114 covid-19 related deaths were also recorded by the department.

There are now over 18 700 active cases in the country, with a recovery rate of 96.3 percent.

Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Doctor Joe Phaahla, confirmed that a new coronavirus, B.1.1.529, has been detected in the country.

The government is expected to meet with the World health organization today, for the new variant to be assigned a Greek name.