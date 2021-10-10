SA records over 800 new covid-19 cases overnight

Share this article

















South Africa’s health ministry recorded 816 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, representing a 2.8 percent positivity rate.

A total of 29 226 tests were conducted in the same time period. The death toll rose to 88 292 after 56 people succumbed to coronavirus complications overnight.

Provincial breakdown of cases according to the NICD:

KwaZulu-Natal 20%

Gauteng 19%

Western Cape 17%;

Eastern Cape 12%;

Free State 11%;

Northern Cape 10%;

North West 5%;

Mpumalanga 4%,

and Limpopo accounted for 3% of the new cases.

There remains over 32 500 active cases in the country and the recovery rate stands at 95.8 percent.

