The South African Health ministry has a spike in Covid-19 cases in the latest cycle.

A total of 1 275 new covid-19 cases were reported overnight. A further 22 people are reported to have died from covid-19 related complications, raising the fatality figures to 89 657.

The recovery rate stands at 96.3 percent.

Officials say concerns of the fourth wave will only be realistic if the country reaches a positivity rate of more than 10 percent for two consecutive weeks.

