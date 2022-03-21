Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
SA records two Covid-19 deaths and 889 new cases

Two Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in SA in past 24 to 48 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday night an ongoing audit by the health department may have resulted in a backlog of mortality cases reported.

The total number of deaths to date stands at 99,881.

The NICD said 889 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 5.4%.

“This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,704,218.”

To date 23,585,561 tests have been conducted in the  public and private sectors.

Most new cases on Sunday  were from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (28%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18% and Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4%.

Source: TimesLIVE


