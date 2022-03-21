SA records two Covid-19 deaths and 889 new cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday night an ongoing audit by the health department may have resulted in a backlog of mortality cases reported.
The total number of deaths to date stands at 99,881.
The NICD said 889 new Covid-19 cases had been reported in the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 5.4%.
“This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,704,218.”
To date 23,585,561 tests have been conducted in the public and private sectors.
Most new cases on Sunday were from Gauteng (39%), followed by Western Cape (28%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18% and Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4%.
