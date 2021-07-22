SA Reserve Bank expected to keep interest rates unchanged

Share this article

















The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.5%.

The decision will be made public on Thursday afternoon at the conclusion of the committee’s three-day meeting.

The committee has previously said it expected inflation to remain contained at 4.2% this year.

In June, inflation went down from 5.2% to 4.9%.

Economists say inflation is not something to be too concerned about at the moment, despite some expected upward inflationary pressures from the recent social unrest characterised by mass looting and torching of infrastructure.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke believes the June decline in inflation should offer enough incentive for the Reserve Bank to keep rates unchanged.

Source: SABC News