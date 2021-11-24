Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
SA Rugby honours former SARU Captain Ebrahim Rinquest (1935-2021)

Mr Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, paid tribute to former SARU national captain Ebrahim “Popeye” Rinquest, who passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 86 years old.

Rinquest was the oldest living SARU captain. He represented the side from 1957 to 1965, when he was also named captain.

“Ebrahim was one of the strongest props to play for the SARU side and a natural leader, but he was also a very humble person,” said Mr Alexander.

“A legendary former player, Rinquest also led his club side, Hamediehs, to a number of titles, and he was still a very young man when he first played for Western Province, aged only 21. He played for WP when they won the Rhodes Cup in Kimberley in 1957, which is also when he was first selected for the SARU side.

“As a former national player, his role in the history of the game here in South Africa must be honoured, and we acknowledge what he has done for rugby in our country, in a time when the top level of the game was not accessible to all.”

“That must however not detract from the big legacy Ebrahim has left. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones in this very difficult time, but he leaves behind wonderful memories that will never be forgotten.”

