SA Rugby Under-19 is Back

Share this article

The SA Rugby Under-19 Cup is back after the COVID pandemic disrupted the competition over the last few seasons. This year, the Vodacom Bulls, Toyota Cheetahs, DHL Western Province and Cell C Sharks U19s will battle it out for honours over a single round of matches from 29 October until 12 November.

The Vodacom Bulls U19s won the title when the tournament was staged in 2019, the last time it took place. In the 2022 edition of the tournament, only four teams will feature following the withdrawal of Eastern Province, the Leopards and Lions.

The opening round of the SA Rugby U19 Cup on 29 October features the Cell C Sharks against the Toyota Cheetahs in Durban, while DHL Western Province host the Vodacom Bulls the same day in Cape Town.

The following Saturday, 5 November, sees the Vodacom Bulls take on the Toyota Cheetahs in Pretoria, and DHL WP welcome the Cell C Sharks to Cape town for their round-two fixture.

The final round of fixtures is scheduled for Saturday, 12 November when the Toyota Cheetahs are at home to DHL WP in Bloemfontein, and the Vodacom Bulls travel to Durban to face the Cell C Sharks.

Following completion of the three rounds, the team who collected the most log points during on the league will be crowned as 2022 SA U19 Cup champions.

Source: SA Rugby