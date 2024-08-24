SA sees 150 days without load shedding

Share this article

South Africa has seen 150 days without load shedding as Eskom continues to strengthen the grid to keep the lights on. The power utility has managed to maintain a constant electricity supply throughout the winter period with no load shedding since the start of the current financial year in April.

The improvement has been attributed partly to the Generation Operational Recovery Plan aimed to boost the energy availability factor.

Eskom appears to be on a firmer footing operationally, as the power utility continues to experience the ongoing good performance from its best performing power stations.

It says while load shedding remains suspended, the power utility continues to face network overloading challenges in certain areas due to illegal connections, vandalism and unauthorised network operations.

Meanwhile, the power utility is pleading for patience from residents in Dipaleseng Local Municipality as it works to restore power due to the failure of a dedicated transformer in the Mpumalanga area.

Residents in the area have been in the dark for a week with the estimated time for restoration not available.

The power utility has since launched an investigation citing a significant financial burden on Eskom, with each transformer replacement costing approximately R9 million.

