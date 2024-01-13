‘SA taking Israel to ICJ a significant move for a developing country’

Share this article

International relations expert Professor Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk says that South Africa taking Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is a very significant diplomatic stance for a developing country, against a powerful middle eastern country.

This is as the world awaits a decision by the court, on whether Israel has indeed committed acts of genocide in Gaza, during a three-month-long bloody renewed conflict that has seen more than 20 000 people killed, and scores displaced.

Van Nieuwkerk called South Africa’s move daring.

“It’s very significant that a country of the developing world – an African country, takes a very powerful country in the Middle East, with very powerful allies in the global north, to court, to stand trial for an injustice. That is a very daring move by South Africa, and people have warned that down the line we’ll pay the price for being so cheeky, and who are we to challenge an established, and important member of the global south. So, for me, politically, it’s very significant,” he says.

Palestine’s deputy ambassador to South Africa Bassam Elhussiny says that South Africa is writing a new chapter in history by taking Israel to the International Court of Justice.

South Africa accused Israel at the International Court of Justice of carrying out a genocide in Gaza.

Israel’s legal team on the other hand-] said South Africa’s claim was baseless and they had failed to make the case.

Elhussiny was speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC) January 8th statement in Mbombela- where the party is celebrating its 112th anniversary.

He says that Palestine is grateful.

“I will envoy our gratitude on behalf of our leadership, people of South Africa, he government, the president His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, and the ANC, all alliance, all the progressive power – for their solid support for our just cause. Today, South Africa is writing a new chapter, an honourable chapter in history,” says Elhussiny.

Source: SABC News