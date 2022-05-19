Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SA ‘Tinder Swindler’ court case postponed

The case of the man dubbed the Northern Cape’s own Tinder Swindler has been postponed to the 30th of this month.

Forty-eight-year-old Pius Emokpe is expected to apply for bail during his next court appearance. On Wednesday, Emokpe fired his legal aid attorney and instead hired a private attorney.

Emokpe allegedly lured an unsuspecting woman that he met online and scammed her out of millions of rand.

Pius Emokpe allegedly met the Northern Cape woman online and pretended to be an Italian Biologist with a marine company. The state alleges he chatted with her telephonically and over social media.

He then started borrowing money from her, claiming his marine business was experiencing financial difficulties. The Hawks arrested him in Cape Town earlier this month.

Source: SABC News


